Factbox: Elon Musk's Twitter polls - from stake sales to CEO decisions















Dec 19 (Reuters) - A majority of Twitter users voted for billionaire Elon Musk to step down as the chief executive of the social media firm after he started a poll on Sunday evening, the latest twist in a chaotic reign following his $44 billion takeover.

The poll, which concluded with 57.5% of the votes favoring Musk step down as CEO, started after his tweet on Sunday that said: "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes."

Here is a list of some other key decisions Musk, who also heads Tesla (TSLA.O), has taken via Twitter polls:

** Tesla stock sale poll

Elon Musk in November last year had asked his Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

About 57.9% of the over 3.5 million voters said "Yes."

** Add edit button to Twitter

Musk in April asked if users want an edit button for their tweets on the micro-blogging site.

About 73.6% of the more than 4.4 million who voted said "yes".

Twitter Blue, the social media platform's subscription service, will give users access to features including the ability to edit tweets, the company said last week.

** Reinstating former-U.S. president Donald Trump's account

In a poll started on Nov. 18, Musk asked Twitter users to vote if they would like to reinstate former-U.S. president Donald Trump's account or not. 51.8% users voted "yes".

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," he said the next day.

** Unsuspend accounts of some users including journalists

On Nov. 15, several journalists, including from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, were suspended from Twitter with no notice.

Musk asked users when Twitter should unsuspend accounts that posted his exact location in real-time on the platform. About 58.7% users voted "now", while 41.3% users voted for the option "7 days."

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," he said on Saturday.

** Stepping down as Twitter CEO

In a poll concluded on Monday, 57.5% of more than 17.5 million users voted "yes" after Musk asked if he should step down as head of Twitter.

"I will abide by the results of this poll," he said in the poll, which began Sunday evening.

