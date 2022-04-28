Elon Musk's Twitter stake purchase under FTC scrutiny - The Information

Elon Musk twitter account is seen through Twitter logo in this illustration taken, April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

April 28 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk's initial 9% stake purchase in Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is being probed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), The Information reported on Thursday.

The FTC is looking into whether Musk complied with an antitrust reporting requirement when he bought his stake in the social media company in early April, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.