Epic Games asks Apple to allow "Fortnite" to return in South Korea

The Epic Games logo, maker of the popular video game "Fortnite", is pictured on a screen in this picture illustration August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 9 (Reuters) - "Fortnite" creator Epic Games has asked iPhone maker Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to restore its Fortnite developer account and intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in South Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side, it said in a tweet.

"Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law," the tweet added.

Last week, South Korea's parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

