Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

TechnologyEricsson flags risk of losing 5G market share in China

Reuters
2 minute read

Ericsson logo is seen at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

Ericsson (ERICb.ST) said on Monday it might get lower share in China's 5G roll-out than its share of the current telecom infrastructure market there, partly due to a spat over exclusion of Chinese vendors from Sweden's roll-out of ultra-fast networks.

The warning was included in an updated prospectus for investors related to Ericsson's issue of a 500 million euro ($610 million) unsecured 8-year bond.

Ericsson said while it had been invited to various ongoing tender processes in China, the final outcome remains uncertain.

"It is the company's current assessment that the risk has increased that Ericsson will in those tenders be allocated a significantly lower market share than its current market share," it said in a statement.

The Swedish government last October banned Huawei (HWT.UL) from supplying 5G equipment due to security concerns. Huawei sued to overturn the decision and a decision is expected in the next few weeks, potentially impacting Ericsson's prospects in China. read more

($1 = 0.8201 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 5:42 AM UTCCrypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin tumbles

Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny of them.

TechnologyCrypto recovery stalls as miners eye exits
TechnologyBitcoin down almost 50% from year's high
TechnologyApple’s Tim Cook says ‘threat profile’ of iPhone justifies App Store rules
TechnologyGerman cyber security chief fears hackers could target hospitals