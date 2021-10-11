Skip to main content

Ericsson signs 5-year 5G contract with AT&T

1 minute read
STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson (ERICb.ST) said on Monday it has won a five-year contract from AT&T (T.N) to help build its 5G network in the United States.

AT&T, which won an auction earlier this year for C-Band spectrum, plans to use Ericsson's gear to launch its 5G standalone network.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard

