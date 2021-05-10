Skip to main content

TechnologyEther bursts past $4,000; other cryptos firm

Reuters
1 minute read

A representation of virtual currency Ethereum is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Cryptocurrency ether broke past $4,000 on Monday, hitting a record high for the third consecutive session.

Ether, traded using the ethereum blockchain, has soared almost 450% in 2021. It last bought $4,038 on the Binance exchange.

Bitcoin rose roughly 2% to hit a three-week high.

Dogecoin, launched as a parody cryptocurrency, steadied around 54 U.S. cents after dropping as low as 41.6 cents after Tesla boss and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk described it as a "hustle" during a television appearance. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 1:32 AM UTCRansom group linked to Colonial Pipeline hack is new but experienced

The ransomware group linked to the extortion attempt that has snared fuel deliveries across the U.S. East Coast may be new, but that doesn't mean its hackers are amateurs.

TechnologySpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
TechnologyU.S. government working to aid top fuel pipeline operator after cyberattack
TechnologyDogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk calls it a ‘hustle’ on ‘SNL’ show
TechnologyClubhouse launches Android app as downloads plummet