SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency ether leapt more than 5% in early Asia trade on Friday, as traders breathed a sigh of relief that a technology upgrade ran relatively smoothly this week.

The second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, ether hit as high as $2,130.80, its highest since May 2022.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.