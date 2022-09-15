Ethereum blockchain has completed major software upgrade, co-founder says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Representation of Ethereum, with its native cryptocurrency ether, is seen in this illustration taken November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 15 (Reuters) - A major software upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain aimed at drastically reducing its energy usage has been completed, Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum inventor and co-founder tweeted on Thursday.

The upgrade, known as the "Merge", will change how transactions on the Ethereum blockchain occur and how ether tokens, the second-largest crypto coin after bitcoin, are created. read more

Under the change, Ethereum will move from a "proof of work" system, in which energy-hungry computers validate transactions by solving complex maths problems, to a "proof of stake" system, where individuals and companies act as validators, using their ether as collateral, to win newly created tokens.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Wilson and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.