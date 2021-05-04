Skip to main content

Reuters
1 minute read

A representation of virtual currency Ethereum are seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Cryptocurrency ether extended gains to another record peak on Tuesday, after breaking above $3,000 for the first time a day earlier as investors bet on its growing utility.

Early in Asia trade it traded as high as $3,457.64 on the bitstamp exchange , for a session rise of about 17%.

Traders have attributed the gains - which amount to some 365% for the year to date - to a catch up on bitcoin's late 2020 leap and as upgrades to the ethereum blockchain make it more useful. read more

The ether/bitcoin cross rate stood at its highest in more than two-and-a-half years on Tuesday while bitcoin was steady at $57,295.

