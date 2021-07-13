EU aims to raise chip production to 20% of global supply in next 10yrs

European Commissioner in Charge of Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks on during a news conference on security and cybersecurity strategy at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 23, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

ROME, July 13 (Reuters) - European Union Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said the bloc aims to increase its production of chips to 20% of global supply, from the current 10%, over the next ten years, according to comments released by Italy's industry minister after a meeting.

In May Breton had said the EU would commit significant funding to expand semiconductor manufacturing. read more

