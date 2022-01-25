EU antitrust decision on Nvidia's Arm deal set for May 25

The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have resumed investigation of Nvidia's (NVDA.O) deal for British chip designer ARM, setting a new deadline of May 25 for their decision, a European Commission filing showed. read more

The EU competition enforcer, which had temporarily halted its scrutiny in late December while waiting for more information from Nvidia, resumed its review on Jan. 11.

It had previously warned that the deal could push up prices and reduce choice and innovation. U.S. antitrust regulators are also against the deal while UK counterpart CMA has also voiced concerns.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman

