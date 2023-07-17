EU antitrust regulators scrap Global Blue antitrust investigation

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - Payments company Global Blue (GB.N) is no longer in the EU antitrust crosshairs after a two-year long investigation, the company said on Monday.

"Global Blue has fully co-operated with the European Commission during the two years of the preliminary investigation and reports that no remediation actions or fines were imposed on Global Blue following the closure of the case by the European Commission," the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Sudip Kar-Gupta;

