TechnologyEU to charge Apple over its in-app payment system rules -source

Reuters
1 minute read

Antitrust regulators will on Friday charge iPhone Apple (AAPL.O) with anti-competitive behaviour by not allowing developers to inform users of other purchasing options outside of apps, a person familiar with the matter said.

European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a chargesheet for Apple at 1100 GMT.

Apple's rules regarding its in-app payment system which charges a 30% commission has been the focus of Swedish music streaming service Spotify's complaint to the European Commission.

Bloomberg was the first to report on the in-app payment system issue.

