EU Council adopts first legal framework to regulate crypto sector















BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - The European Council on Tuesday said it had adopted the world's first comprehensive set of rules for cryptoassets regulation (MiCa).

MiCA, which was already approved by EU member states and the European parliament, requires crypto firms to be authorised by the EU to serve customers in the bloc, and to comply with safeguards against money laundering and terrorism financing.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alex Richardson











