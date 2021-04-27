Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyEU to hit Apple with antitrust charge this week -source

Foo Yun Chee
2 minutes read

A 3D-printed Apple logo is seen in front of a displayed European Union flag in this illustration taken September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

EU antitrust regulators are set to charge iPhone maker Apple (AAPL.O) this week with blocking rivals on its App Store following a complaint by music streaming service Spotify (SPOT.N), a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The move, the first EU antitrust charge against Apple, could lead to a fine as much as 10% of Apple's global revenue and changes in its lucrative business model.

Reuters was the first to report about the imminent EU antitrust charge in March.

Sweden's Spotify took its grievance to the European Commission in 2019, saying Apple unfairly restricts rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music.

It also complained about the 30% fee levied on app developers to use Apple's in-app purchase system (IAP).

The EU competition enforcer, which has four Apple investigations including the Spotify complaint, declined to comment.

Apple referred to its March 2019 blog following the Spotify complaint, which said its App Store helped its rival to benefit from hundreds of millions of app downloads to become Europe's largest music streaming service.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 6:34 PM UTCMusk trolls Bezos as space race between world’s richest men heats up

The space race between the world's two richest men went into hyperdrive on Tuesday after Tesla chief Elon Musk took a swipe at Jeff Bezos' attempt to challenge a major NASA contract.

TechnologyEU to hit Apple with antitrust charge this week -source
TechnologyFacebook to help creators earn money from ecommerce sales
TechnologyDigital currency ethereum jumps to record high
TechnologyU.S. FCC approves SpaceX satellite deployment plan