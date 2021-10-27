EU to investigate Nvidia's $54 bln ARM bid, says deal may harm competition

The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Wednesday a four-month long investigation into Nvidia's (NVDA.O) $54 billion bid for British chip designer ARM, saying the deal could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation.

The European Commission said concessions offered by the world's biggest maker of graphics and artificial intelligence (AI) chips during its preliminary review were insufficient to address its concerns, confirming a Reuters story. read more

The EU competition enforcer set a March 15 deadline for its decision.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.