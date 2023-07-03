EU, Japan to deepen chip cooperation -Breton

[1/2] EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - The European Union will deepen cooperation with Japan on semiconductors, its industry chief said on Monday, as countries move to stengthen control over a technology vital for defence, electronic and automotive industries.

"We believe that it's extremely important to secure the supply chain of semiconductors," Thierry Breton told Reuters in Tokyo, where he is discussing cooperation on chips and artificial intelligence with the government and companies.

The EU and Japan will work together to monitor the chip supply chain and facilitate exchange of researchers and engineers, Breton said. The EU will also be supportive of Japanese semiconductor companies considering operating there, including through access to subsidies.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim















