EU lawmakers call for political attention to powerful AI















April 17 (Reuters) - Legislators from the European Parliament said on Monday that political attention needed to be focused on powerful artificial intelligence (AI), agreeing with an open letter signed by academics, experts and business leaders including Elon Musk on AI regulation.

The EU Parliament called on European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden to convene a global summit on AI.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.