EU lawmakers committee reaches deal on artificial intelligence act

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - A committee of European Union lawmakers on Thursday reached a preliminary agreement on a European Artificial Intelligence Act, which would pave the way to the first ever regulation of AI.

"Against conservative wishes for more surveillance and leftist fantasies of over-regulation, parliament found a solid compromise that would regulate AI proportionately, protect citizens’ rights, as well as foster innovation and boost the economy," said Svenja Hahn, a European Parliament deputy.

She said there would be a vote at committee level on May 11 followed by a plenary vote in parliament, probably in June.

