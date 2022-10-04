EU Parliament adopts rules for common charger for electronic devices















BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The European Parliament approved new rules on Tuesday that will introduce in the European Union a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024, in a world first.

The vote confirms an earlier agreement among EU institutions and will make USB-C connectors used by Android-based devices the EU standard, forcing Apple (AAPL.O) to change its charging port for iPhones and other devices.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Andrew Heavens











