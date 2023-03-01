EU regulators extend deadline for Microsoft, Activision deal to April 25

Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard game characters
Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard's games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended their deadline for a decision on Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision (ATVI.O) to April 25, according to a European Commission filing on Wednesday.

The Xbox maker announced the Activision Blizzard deal in January last year to help it compete better with leaders Tencent (0700.HK) and Sony (6758.T) but has encountered regulatory hurdles in Europe, Britain and the United States.

It is expected to offer remedies to the EU competition enforcer soon.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Angus MacSwan

