June 12 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators may order Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google to sell a portion of its advertising-technology business, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The move was first reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier in the day.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Nilutpal Timsina; Editing by Maju Samuel











