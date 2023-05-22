EU, U.S. data transfer pact expected by summer, EU Commission says after Meta fine















BRUSSELS, May 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission expects to finalise a data transfer pact with the United States by summer, a spokesman said on Monday after the Irish privacy regulator gave Meta Platforms (META.O) five months to stop transferring users' data across the Atlantic.

"We expect this data protection framework between the EU and the U.S. to be fully functionable by the summer. This will guarantee stability and legal certainty," a Commission spokesman told a daily news conference.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Bart Meijer in Amsterdam;











