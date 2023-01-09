EU, U.S. start talks on electric vehicle subsidies - Commissioner















MADRID, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission has opened talks with the United States to discuss subsidies on electric vehicles sold in the North American trade bloc, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Monday.

He added that the Commission is also discussing other aspects of the recently approved U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Latona and Hugh Lawson











