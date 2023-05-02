EU, US warn Malaysia of national security risk in Huawei's bid for 5G role - FT

Huawei logo is pictured on its headquarters building in Reading
Huawei logo is pictured on its headquarters building in Reading, Britain July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

May 2 (Reuters) - The European Union and U.S. have warned Malaysia over risks to national security and foreign investment as the Southeast Asian country finalises a review of its 5G rollout that could allow Huawei to bid for a role in its telecoms infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next