EU watchdog Irish agency must decide on WhatsApp case in a month

WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS, July 28 (Reuters) - EU privacy watchdog EDPB on Wednesday gave the Irish data protection agency a month to issue a long-delayed decision on Facebook's (FB.O) WhatsApp, saying that national enforcers' objections to Dublin's draft decision are relevant and reasoned.

The Irish agency, which leads oversight of Facebook because the company's European headquarters are based in Ireland, sought feedback from its peers on the eve of Christmas last year but was unable to find a consensus.

It had 14 major inquiries into Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram as of the end of last year.

