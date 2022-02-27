1 minute read
EU's Breton to hold video call with Google, YouTube CEOs on Ukraine fake news
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton will hold a video call with Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on Sunday to ask them do more to stop disinformation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a European Commission official said.
Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alison Williams
