EU's Breton to hold video call with Google, YouTube CEOs on Ukraine fake news

1 minute read
1/2

European Commissioner in Charge of Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks during a news conference on the European Standardisation Strategy in Brussels, Belgium, 02 February 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton will hold a video call with Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on Sunday to ask them do more to stop disinformation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a European Commission official said.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

