Exclusive: EU's Breton to meet OpenAI CEO in San Francisco in June, EU officials say















BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton will meet OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in San Francisco next month to discuss how the company will implement the bloc's landmark rules on artificial intelligence (AI), EU officials said on Tuesday.

Breton will also discuss an AI pact with Altman with the goal of getting OpenAI to join a group of European and non-European companies to apply the AI rules ahead of their enforcement in 2026, the EU officials said.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Mark Potter











