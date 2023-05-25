Exclusive: EU's Breton slams OpenAI CEO's comments on bloc's draft AI rules

French President Emmanuel Macron meets OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in Paris
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman meets with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 23 May 2023. President Macron meets Altman, ChatGP creator, to discuss Artificial intelligence issues. YOAN VALAT/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Thursday criticised OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's threat to leave Europe if it cannot comply with the bloc's artificial intelligence rules, saying the draft rules are not for negotiation.

"Let's be clear, our rules are put in place for the security and well-being of our citizens and this cannot be bargained," Breton told Reuters.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

