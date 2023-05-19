EU's Breton: TikTok still a long way from EU rules compliance















PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Friday he had recently spoken with TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew and told him there was still a lot to do for the Chinese-owned social network in order to comply with EU rules.

Various Western countries including Britain, the United States and several other European Union member states have already restricted the use TikTok over security concerns.

A few months ago, Breton had already urged Tiktok to bring its business in line with the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) well ahead of the deadline of Sept. 1.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.