The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 11:00 GMT, the European Commission said on Friday, when she is expected to charge iPhone maker Apple (AAPL.O) for anti-competitive practices on its App Store.

Swedish music streaming service Spotify (SPOT.N) complained about the issue to the EU antitrust enforcer two years ago. Reuters was the first to report about the imminent EU antitrust charge in March.

