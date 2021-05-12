Skip to main content

TechnologyEU's Vestager says to study Amazon tax setback before deciding next steps

EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said on Wednesday that she will examine an EU court ruling throwing out her $303 million tax order to Amazon (AMZN.O) before deciding whether to appeal to Europe's top court.

The Luxembourg-based General Court on Wednesday said the European Commission had failed to prove that the U.S. online retailer's tax deal with Luxembourg had given it an unfair advantage.

"We will carefully study the judgment and reflect on possible next steps," Vestager said in a statement.

