EU's von der Leyen to meet OpenAI CEO Altman on Thursday















BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet the chief executive of OpenAI, Sam Altman, on Thursday, a commission spokesperson said on Tuesday without giving further detail.

Altman last week said the ChatGPT maker might consider leaving Europe if it won't be able to comply with the bloc's upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) regulations.

Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Tassilo Hummel











