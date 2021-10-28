Evolution core profit beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's Evolution AB (EVOG.ST) on Thursday reported third-quarter core earnings above market estimates and said growth was driven by a strong global demand for live casino games.

The company, which develops and licenses casino games such as online slot machines and roulette games, said EBITDA rose to 192.9 million euros ($223.8 million) from 90.7 million a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 191.6 million euros, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 0.8618 euros)

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Supantha Mukherjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.