Ex-Santander Asset Management CEO Belinky joins Motive Partners

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mariano Belinky, former chief executive officer of Banco Santander's (SAN.MC) asset management arm, has joined financial technology-focused private equity firm Motive Partners, the investment company will announce Monday.

Belinky joins the company in London as industry partner to help Motive build, buy and invest in financial technology companies.

Belinky was appointed CEO of Santander Asset Management in 2018 after it was re-acquired from Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic.

Founded in 2016, Motive Partners makes growth equity and buyout investments in software and information service companies focused on the financial industry. Its portfolio includes investment management platform InvestCloud and virtual insurance agent Insurify.

The firm is in the process of raising a second fund of more than $1 billion, according to a source familiar with the plans.

In July private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) said it would buy a 24.9% stake in Motive.

Prior to heading Santander's asset management business, Belinky co-founded and ran InnoVentures, the group's fintech-focused global venture capital fund.

Before joining the Spanish banking group, Belinky was a junior partner at McKinsey and Company and part of the research technology team at Bridgewater Associates.

Reporting by Anna Irrera Editing by Rachel Armstrong

