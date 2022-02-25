Excluding Russia from SWIFT must be on the table - Netherlands

The logo of global secure financial messaging services cooperative SWIFT is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Excluding Russia from the global SWIFT system of interbank payments should be an option given the scale of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in Friday.

"When you see what is happening (in Ukraine) ... you have to look at all means possible when it comes to sanctions, including SWIFT", Hoekstra told reporters as he arrived for an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.