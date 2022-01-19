EXCLUSIVE Bain Capital nears $2.27 bln deal to buy French IT services firm Inetum - sources

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout fund Bain Capital is in final talks to buy French IT services firm Inetum in a deal worth about $2.27 billion that would boost its presence across Europe's tech sector, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Bain is putting the finishing touches to the transaction which could be signed as early as this week and would value the 52-year old French firm - owned by Qatar's group Mannai Corp (MCCS.QA) - at roughly 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion), one of the sources said.

JPMorgan (JPM.N) is working with Mannai Corp on the sale while Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is advising Bain, the sources said.

Bain, Mannai Corp and the banks were not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 0.8814 euros)

Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.