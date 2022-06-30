1 minute read
EXCLUSIVE Meta CEO Zuckerberg: engineering hiring target for 2022 reduced to around 6,000-7,000 -employee Q&A
June 30 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms (META.O) has reduced its target for hiring engineers in 2022 to around 6,000-7,000, down from an initial plan to hire about 10,000 new engineers, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.
Zuckerberg cited the figure during a weekly employee Q&A session, audio of which was heard by Reuters.
Reporting by Katie Paul Editing by Chris Reese
