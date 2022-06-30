EXCLUSIVE Meta CEO Zuckerberg: engineering hiring target for 2022 reduced to around 6,000-7,000 -employee Q&A

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies remotely via videoconference in this screengrab made from video during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election,? on Facebook and Twitter's content moderation practices, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 17, 2020. U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee via REUTERS//File Photo

June 30 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms (META.O) has reduced its target for hiring engineers in 2022 to around 6,000-7,000, down from an initial plan to hire about 10,000 new engineers, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

Zuckerberg cited the figure during a weekly employee Q&A session, audio of which was heard by Reuters.

