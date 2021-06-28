Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EXCLUSIVE White House prepares order directing agencies to consider antitrust concerns - sources

U.S. President Joe Biden departs after delivering an update on his administration's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The White House is working on an antitrust executive order that aims to push government agencies to consider competition concerns in their decision making, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The push to release such an order comes when House lawmakers are moving forward with sweeping antitrust legislation aimed at restraining the power of Big Tech companies such as Facebook (FB.O), Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) and staving off corporate consolidation. read more

White House spokesperson Emilie Simons said the president made clear during his campaign that he is committed to increasing competition in the American economy, including by banning noncompete agreements for workers and protecting farmers from abusive practices.

"There is no final decision on any actions at this time," she said.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Diane Bartz in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis

