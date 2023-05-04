Expedia Group beats first-quarter Wall Street estimates















NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Expedia Group Inc (EXPE.O) on Thursday reported $2.7 billion in first-quarter revenue, which surpassed Wall Street estimates.

Shares of the company fell 2.7% in trading after the bell.

"The first quarter saw strong travel demand driven by increasing international travel, major city travel, and the reopening in Asia," Expedia Group CEO Peter Kern said in a press release.

Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York Editing by Chris Reese











