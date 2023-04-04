Expedia Group launches in-app feature powered by ChatGPT















NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Online travel booking company Expedia Group Inc (EXPE.O) said on Tuesday it launched an in-app feature powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT for users to start conversations and receive hotel, flight and destination recommendations.

Expedia and Booking Holdings Inc's (BKNG.O) Kayak are among the first travel companies to integrate generative artificial intelligence with travel search as the industry seeks ways to make travel planning easier.

The feature is only available in app and for members. The Vrbo and Hotels.com operator said the feature will also automatically save recommendations.

“We can now offer travelers an even more intuitive way to build their perfect trip,” said Expedia Group CEO Peter Kern.

Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York











