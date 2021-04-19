Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
TechnologyFacebook to launch new audio products

Facebook symbol is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic /Illustration

Facebook Inc (FB.O) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday the company planned to launch several audio products and features for finding and playing podcasts.

Zuckerberg said the world's largest social media network planned in the coming months to launch audio features including short-form audio clips called "Soundbites" and a way for users to discover and play podcasts.

The CEO, speaking in an interview on Discord with Casey Newton, editor of newsletter Platformer, also said Facebook was exploring live audio rooms.

The rapid growth of the year-old app Clubhouse has demonstrated the potential of audio chat services, particularly as people stayed at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook joins a host of social companies that have announced audio features in recent months. Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is also testing its live audio feature "Spaces," which said it was aiming to make it available to all users by April. read more

As part of the announcements, Zuckerberg also said Facebook is working with Spotify Technology (SPOT.N) to make sharing content easier for musicians and listeners.

