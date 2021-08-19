Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Facebook calls U.S. FTC's refiled antitrust case 'meritless'

1 minute read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's refiled antitrust case against the company was "meritless" in a statement on Thursday, saying the FTC's claims were an effort to rewrite antitrust laws and upend settled expectations of merger review.

"There was no valid claim that Facebook was a monopolist -and that has not changed," a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We will continue vigorously defending our company," they added.

Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 4:27 PM UTC

Explainer: Binance: The crypto giant facing pressure from regulators

Financial regulators across the world have targeted major cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Some have banned the platform from certain activities, while others have warned consumers that it was unlicensed to operate.

Technology
FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight
Technology
Apps in Beijing's crosshairs as crackdown heats up
Technology
WIDER IMAGE Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet   
Technology
Facebook launches VR remote work app, calling it a step to the 'metaverse'