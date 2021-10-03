Skip to main content

Facebook does not believe it is a primary cause of polarization -exec to CNN

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A Facebook Inc (FB.O) executive said in an interview on Sunday with CNN that the company does not believe that its social media service is a primary contributor to the political polarization that has become widespread in the United States.

The company's vice president of policy and global affairs, Nick Clegg, spoke ahead of an expected Sunday evening segment on CBS' "60 Minutes" featuring a whistleblower who alleges the company moved too quickly to lift some election-related restrictions it had put in place around the November 2020 contest.

Reporting by Scott Malone and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

