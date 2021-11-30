Facebook digital wallet exec David Marcus to leave company

David Marcus, CEO of Facebook’s Calibra, testifies to the House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Examining Facebook's Proposed Cryptocurrency and Its Impact on Consumers, Investors, and the American Financial System" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 30 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) executive David Marcus said on Tuesday he is leaving the company at the end of this year to start working on something new.

Marcus had been overseeing Facebook's efforts to develop a digital currency and wallet, and his departure adds to challenges for the unit.

