Technology
Facebook digital wallet exec David Marcus to leave company
OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 30 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) executive David Marcus said on Tuesday he is leaving the company at the end of this year to start working on something new.
Marcus had been overseeing Facebook's efforts to develop a digital currency and wallet, and his departure adds to challenges for the unit.
Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Mark Porter
