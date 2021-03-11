Skip to main content

Technology

Facebook to let content creators earn money from short-form videos

1 minute read
1/2

A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

March 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) will allow content creators on its platform to earn revenue from short-form videos via advertisements, the social network said on Thursday.

The announcement came in a blog where the company detailed its plans to help creators make more money, as smaller tech rivals have been racing to attract famous social media personalities.

Snapchat owner Snap Inc (SNAP.N) has been paying $1 million per day to creators who make viral short videos on its feature called Snapchat Spotlight. Twitter recently announced it would launch "Super Follows," which would let users charge followers for exclusive content. read more

Facebook said creators can now earn ad revenue from videos as short as one minute, down from three minutes previously.

It will also begin testing ads that look like stickers, which content creators can use in their Facebook Stories to earn money.

More creators can now qualify to earn ad revenue from live-streaming videos on Facebook, previously an invite-only program.

The social media giant said it would also give away $7 million in free Facebook Stars, which users can pay to creators on Facebook Live as a form of tipping.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 12:26 PM UTC

Apple warns of cybercrime risks if EU forces it to allow others' software

Apple on Wednesday ramped up its criticism of EU draft rules that would force it to allow users to install software from outside its App Store, citing the risks posed by cybercriminals and malware.

Technology
U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining centre following China ban
Technology
Irish regulator proposes 36 mln euro Facebook privacy fine -document
Technology
Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries
Technology
Apple likely to cut iPhone 13 production due to chip crunch -Bloomberg News