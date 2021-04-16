Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyFacebook oversight board extends timeline to decide on Trump ban

ReutersElizabeth Culliford
2 minutes read

The Facebook logo is displayed on their website in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Facebook Inc's (FB.O) independent oversight board said on Friday it had extended the timeline for deciding whether to uphold former U.S. President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram.

The board, created by Facebook in response to criticism over its handling of problematic content, wrote in a tweet that it would announce the decision in the coming weeks.

Facebook indefinitely blocked Trump's access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. It later handed the case to the board. read more

The board, which would usually have 90 days to make a decision, had been expected to announce its ruling in the coming days. read more

But the board said its extension of the case's public comment period meant it needed more time to review the input. The board has said it had received more than 9,000 comments on the Trump case, more than for any other case.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · April 16, 2021 · 11:29 PM UTC'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion moon lander contract

NASA awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to bring astronauts to the moon as early as 2024, the agency said on Friday, picking it over Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc.

Technology'Simple Photoshop': how a Pakistani counterfeiter may have aided Russian trolls
TechnologyHuawei defense to ask Canada court for delay in CFO's extradition hearings
TechnologyGoogle Earth's timelapse feature puts a spotlight on climate change
TechnologyTwitter says services down for some users