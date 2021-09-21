Facebook oversight board seeks clarity on review system for high-profile users

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo/File Photo

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) independent oversight board said on Tuesday it has asked the social networking giant to provide clarity on the system it uses to review content decisions relating to some high-profile users.

The board's inquiry follows a Wall Street Journal report last week that Facebook exempts high-profile users from some or all of its rules.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

