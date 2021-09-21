Technology
Facebook oversight board seeks clarity on review system for high-profile users
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) independent oversight board said on Tuesday it has asked the social networking giant to provide clarity on the system it uses to review content decisions relating to some high-profile users.
The board's inquiry follows a Wall Street Journal report last week that Facebook exempts high-profile users from some or all of its rules.
