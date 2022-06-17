Facebook-owner Meta launching high-fashion clothing store for avatars

A logo of Meta Platforms Inc. is seen at its booth, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

June 17 (Reuters) - Facebook-owner Meta Platforms (META.O) is launching a digital clothing store where users can purchase designer outfits for their avatars, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday.

Initial fashion brands participating in the store launch will be Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne, but Meta aims to make the store an open marketplace where developers can create and sell outfits, said Zuckerberg, speaking in an Instagram Live.

