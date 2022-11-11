Facebook parent Meta winding down some non-core hardware projects















Nov 11 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms (META.O) is exiting its Portal smart display business and will wind down work on smartwatch projects, executives said on Friday during an employee townhall meeting.

Meta on Wednesday announced about 11,000 job cuts, or 13% of its workforce, the first mass layoffs in the company's 18-year history. Following the layoffs, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg had addressed employees but not taken any questions.

The Facebook parent has aimed to shed costs as it refocuses on metaverse technologies and concedes to a global slowdown in advertising sales.

